Everton's talks with Argentine Marcelo Bielsa about being their new manager have reached an impasse with former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl another option. (Independent), external

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo), external

Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training. (Sky Sports), external

Everton are interested in Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and could make a move if Gordon does leave. (Sky Sports), external

The Toffees are looking at former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, 33, who plays for Bologna. (Telegraph), external

