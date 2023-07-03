Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will "go down as a Premier League icon", believes ex-Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha, after the Spaniard announced his retirement from football.

Fabregas joined the Gunners from Barcelona aged just 16 and immediately established himself as a superstar for Arsene Wenger's side.

He eventually won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one League Cup, as well as a complete set of international trophies.

"Sometimes you are playing against people who are just playing a different game," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "The way they see things - Fabregas was an artist. What a career he had.

"Even at 16, I remember playing against him and he was majestic."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, saying Fabregas was instrumental in changing perceptions about continental players in the Premier League.

"There was this slightly arrogant belief that young Spanish players would not be able to cope with the league because it was too physical and too fast," said Edwards.

"Fabregas crushed that and paved the way for other players to come through. To succeed here, you need to be both an artist and a fighter who can look after yourself. He had both of those things.

"I am sure he will be welcomed back at every club he played for - and that's rare."

More on Fabregas from 32'55 on BBC Sounds