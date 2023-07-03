RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, is close to a record £86m move to Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Newcastle United are interested in 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte is attracting interest from Arsenal and Juventus, with the 29-year-old centre-back facing an uncertain future at City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Pep Guardiola is keen to keep right-back Kyle Walker, 33, who has been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, and will offer the defender a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano), external

