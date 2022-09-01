Saints sign Maitland-Niles on loan

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old has made 132 appearances for the Gunners and has also had loan spells with Ipswich, West Brom and Roma.

Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience already, but he is also still a player with potential, and he is someone who can definitely help us. "I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here. He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing, and I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad."