Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan to BT Sport: "Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today, we made history.

"It was difficult for both teams. We weren't at our best in the first half. We were hesitating. We knew we had to do better in the second.

"It was probably a 50-50 game. We feel very fortunate it was for us.

"We knew everyone was talking about the Treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way."

And in quotes released by City, he added: "The Champions League is a beautiful competition, and we are all incredibly happy to have won. This team deserves the highest recognition and winning the Champions League elevates us to the very top of the game.

"To win the Treble is something amazing. It is the ultimate achievement for any club team, and we have done it. It reflects the quality we have in our squad, but it also shows how dedicated we are."