No side has conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than Brighton (3). 67% of their goals conceded have come via own goals (2/3).

Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton, scoring in all five away from home against the Seagulls.

Pascal Gross has been involved in four of Brighton’s six Premier League goals so far this season (67%), with three goals and one assist. He’s two involvements shy of becoming the first player to register 50 Premier League goals or assists for the Seagulls (20 goals, 28 assists).