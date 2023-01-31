J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Cody Gakpo arrived at Liverpool as an exciting left winger who'd been tearing up the Eredivisie before the World Cup.

But, five matches into his career in England, he's yet to score or assist and has left fans wondering why Liverpool shelled out £37m on an attacker instead of a desperately-needed midfielder.

"His defending is outstanding. This central position, that’s really what we need," said Jurgen Klopp after yet another Liverpool defeat, away to Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday, suggesting Gakpo could be the long-term Roberto Firmino false-nine replacement.

It all feels a little strange, though.

Gakpo ran at players in the Netherlands and excelled at cutting in on his right-foot and scoring, but he's rarely found himself in those inside-left positions and is instead dropping off into less dangerous areas.

Liverpool's woes are not his fault; everyone is playing badly. But it is odd that a player who has yet to really do anything of note is being played out of position, when Klopp could select Harvey Elliott on his favoured right flank, Mohamed Salah up top and allow Gakpo the left side from where he was so devastating at PSV.