Winger Jota - Celtic's scorer in Leipzig last week - misses out this time after going off injured against St Johnstone during Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win.

Daizen Maeda gets the nod to replace the Portuguese, while Moritz Jenz returns from illness to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-back.

Greg Taylor and Josip Juranovic are restored at full-back and Kyogo Furuhashi returns up front, after all three were given a rest at the weekend,.

Captain Callum McGregor is the other notable absentee following his injury in Leipzig.