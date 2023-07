Toyosi Olusanya scored the only goal as St Mirren and Linfield's pre-season match was concluded early.

The game at Windsor Park was called off with around 15 minutes remaining after a spectator took ill.

The Scottish Premiership club said on their website: "Everyone at St Mirren wishes those involved a speedy recovery."

Forward Olusanya, 25, who was loaned to Arbroath earlier this year, netted early in the second period.