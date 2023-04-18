Brighton are possibly the most attractive Premier League club for young players, says Chris Sutton.

The former Blackburn, Celtic and Chelsea striker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "If you are a young, aspiring player and you have the opportunity to come across to England - especially with [Roberto] De Zerbi - there aren’t many more attractive clubs to go to in the Premier League at this moment in time.

"Simply the way Brighton play. At the weekend, they tore Chelsea to absolute shreds. If you are a young player seeing Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso get the opportunities, that’s an attractive proposition."

But it's not all good news for Albion, as Sutton fears they may not be able to keep De Zerbi at the club for long.

He added: "Brighton aren't going to keep hold of De Zerbi. I think that is a massive problem for them. How do you actually replace him?"