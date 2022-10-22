Rangers 1-1 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I'm not happy with the performance. I think we are low on confidence because of the way we started. Usually we start well in games, especially at home. It wasn't the case today, we started really badly and conceded the goal.

"We were slow in our attacking. The only time we saw a spark was when we scored for 1-1 and we had seven minutes of injury time to find a winner. Our intensity in those seven minutes is what you need for the whole match."