We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they had seen play for Newcastle and Duncan Ferguson got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Alex: The most fearsome player I ever saw in a black-and-white shirt was John McNamee. Never afraid of anyone and always willing to put himself in the thick of things. The only player to frighten Leeds' Gary Sprake, even before he took the pitch.

Paul: David Batty - my favourite player of our late 90s team. Hard as nails and an absolutely fantastic midfielder, he did all the hard graft to let the playmakers do their stuff.

Jason: Brian Kilcline was the toughest I've seen. Plus, he pulled the players around him up with his no-nonsense approach and that inspired us to stay in the second division in the 91/92 season.

John: John McGrath. They shall not pass, and they didn't.

