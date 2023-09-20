West Ham midfelder Tomas Soucek says the current squad is one of the best he has played with since joining the club from Slavia Prague.

The Hammers begin their Europa League campaign at home to Serbian side Backa Topola after lifting the Conference League trophy last season, and Soucek believes that experience will help the team going forward.

The Czech Republic midfielder, 28, said: "I feel this squad may be the strongest I've played with at West Ham. It's different type of players but we all have individual qualities, and this makes a great squad.

"With the quality of these players and our mentality, it's certainly one of the best I've known since being here.

"I think if you win something or play many games, then you have more experience, and that experience is very important.

"When you have tough times you can show your experience and what you've achieved and lean on that. It can be a big help."

