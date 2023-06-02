Marseille are considering Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to replace Igor Tudor as head coach. (Get Football News France), external

Celtic boss Postecoglou could be confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur boss next week. (Sun), external

Fulham manager Marco Silva and former Spain boss Luis Enrique are on Spurs' shortlist alongside Postecoglou. (Telegraph - subscription), external

Postecoglou insists outsiders cannot fathom his world as he maintains focus on Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle amid speculation linking him with Tottenham. (Record), external

And the Australian insists his representatives "wouldn't dare" ask him about anything in the run up to such an important match. (Scotsman - subscription), external

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson believes it would be the club's greatest ever result if they beat Celtic at Hampden on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription), external

Billy Mckay is drawing from his experience of scoring and winning against Liverpool with Northampton Town as he prepares to lead Inverness CT's attack against Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Record), external

Mckay hopes to become Caley Thistle's record goalscorer against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription), external

Aston Villa will compete with Newcastle for Arsenal's 25-year-old former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney. (Times - subscription), external

