Marseille consider Celtic's Postecoglou - gossip

Ange PostecoglouSNS

Ange Postecoglou is being linked with a move away from Celtic

Marseille are considering Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to replace Igor Tudor as head coach. (Get Football News France)

Celtic boss Postecoglou could be confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur boss next week. (Sun)

Fulham manager Marco Silva and former Spain boss Luis Enrique are on Spurs' shortlist alongside Postecoglou. (Telegraph - subscription)

Postecoglou insists outsiders cannot fathom his world as he maintains focus on Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle amid speculation linking him with Tottenham. (Record)

And the Australian insists his representatives "wouldn't dare" ask him about anything in the run up to such an important match. (Scotsman - subscription)

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson believes it would be the club's greatest ever result if they beat Celtic at Hampden on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Billy Mckay is drawing from his experience of scoring and winning against Liverpool with Northampton Town as he prepares to lead Inverness CT's attack against Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Record)

Mckay hopes to become Caley Thistle's record goalscorer against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Aston Villa will compete with Newcastle for Arsenal's 25-year-old former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney. (Times - subscription)

