Postecoglou on referee abuse, Jota's cap chances & Hatate fitness
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic face Kilmarnock in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Celtic boss:
On the abuse directed at referee Kevin Clancy after last week’s win over Rangers, Postecoglou says the match was not decided by one decision in a “mistake-riddled derby”.
He adds that players and managers have supporters fighting their corner while officials are left out on their own and people should consider the language they use and not heap more scrutiny on them.
Asked if Jota’s form could earn the winger a Portugal call-up, Postecoglou says “Why not?”
Portugal have some “outrageous talent” but the fact Jota is on their radar shows his progress.
Players who missed Celtic's derby win through injury, including Reo Hatate, have not recovered to face Kilmarnock.