Transfer news: Real Madrid ready to bid for Chelsea's James
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton's 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer. (Guardian), external
Real Madrid are ready to make a new bid to sign England defender Reece James, 23, if Chelsea are forced to sell players this summer. (Mail), external
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, has been invited to meet Chelsea's board as the club continues its search for a new permanent manager. Ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, has already held talks. (Bild - in German), external
Barcelona expect Chelsea to make another attempt to sign Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, this summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Manchester City and Chelsea both sent scouts to watch Monaco's France defender Axel Disasi, 25, last weekend. (Le Parisien - in French), external
Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement with England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, over a new contract. (90min), external
Leeds United's 23-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier - who is a target for Chelsea - wants to quit the West Yorkshire club in the summer, even if they avoid relegation. (Football Insider), external
