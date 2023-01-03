W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

When Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea head coach, I wrote here that one of his early challenges would be getting the squad and the fans to believe in him as a top-level manager.

There are a few things that coaches can use to convince people they're the right choice - a glittering playing career, an impressive collection of trophies as a manager, an inspiring presence that sells the project to supporters and players, or just plain old results on the pitch.

So far, Potter has none of the four. He can't do anything about the first two now, but unless the second two change quickly, he will be in serious trouble. We can only assume he's already doing all he can to get the results he needs, so that just leaves his manner and his tone.

If fans are doubting he has the authority to lead or inspire the team, one can only imagine there are similar fears in the dressing room. He doesn't need to rant and rave on the touchline or go viral for press-conference quips; but projecting the aura that he's actually equipped for this job would go a long way to helping people believe it.