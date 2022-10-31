'It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'
A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing.
Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds United on Saturday, knowing only a four-goal victory will see them top their Champions League group.
After being thrashed 4-0 themselves in Naples, Klopp knows just how tough a task it will be for this fixture to be one that might start turning their fortunes.
"It's a rough moment, no doubt," said the Reds manager. "Nobody is flying here, but we need to go for it and that's what we'll do.
"My job is not just to be here when the sun is shining and we're being handed a trophy. It's to be there in a really rough period and I'll do that with all I have - even more than 100% if possible.
"Napoli are possibly the form team in Europe at this moment. They look really good and I really respect what they are doing. It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid, I'm not scared."
Klopp admitted that speaking to the media is "not like a holiday any more" as he repeatedly faces questions about side's form, but refused to query his players' commitment.
"Fighting spirit is not our problem - that's there," he said. "This group, these players, that hasn't changed.
"We do our job in public and we are all out there to be judged, including me, and that's normal. Sometimes the only way to get out of a situation is to go through it and take some blows.
"Against Napoli, it starts with the first challenge and then let's make something special out of this game."