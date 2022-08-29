Hasenhuttl on Adams, defensive gains and Mara
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's home Premier League match against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from the Southampton manager:
He is not concerned at the number of chances Che Adams missed in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Manchester United.
"The goal was missing but I think the shape and the behaviour we do at the moment really fits him," Hasenhuttl said. "He feels comfortable there in the centre as a single striker supported by the other two guys outside."
The boss says he has faith in his backline for the clash with Chelsea, who won 6-0 at St Mary’s on their last visit in April.
"It seems that we are more comfortable with a four [in defence]," he said, adding that "there is a reason why we are not struggling at the moment to create chances - we are not struggling to defend."
Despite the defeat by United, Hasenhuttl believes Saints are "on a good way” in the Premier League, with four points from their first four games.
He is happy with the maturity shown by his young players, including 20-year-old July signing Sekou Mara, who came off the bench on Saturday. "He has his special moments, and this is his quality," the boss said.
Hasenhuttl added: "With the ball the young players are so confident and willing to show some good things. It’s sometimes more the work against the ball, where they have to be very disciplined in our shape. But they’re very open-minded and learning very quick."