Bryan to leave Fulham

Fulham have confirmed Joe Bryan will leave the club after five seasons when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The left-back has made 117 appearances for the Cottagers and has won two promotions with the club.

Speaking about his Craven Cottage exit, Bryan said: "Five years ago I joined Fulham, and got the opportunity to live out my childhood dream.

"I look back on the five years of promotions, relegations, goals, mistakes, in the team, out the team, all these different things, all these ups and downs of a football career, with real fondness.

"It’s not always easy – like I say, there were ups and downs – but that’s life. Life’s difficult sometimes, and great other times.

"I’m just proud and grateful for the opportunity to play for the club. I think that’s my resounding memory from here.

"I’ve met some of the greatest people that I know in football at the club. It’s a place where I will always feel welcome, and I will always look back on fondly."