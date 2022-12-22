Manchester United were well represented at the World Cup - Lisandro Martinez picked up a winners' medal with Argentina and Raphael Varane was runner-up with France, and they had a host of other representatives in the knockout stages.

But how likely are they to burn out compared with other clubs?

In terms of minutes played in Qatar, only Manchester City (5,180) and Tottenham (4,107) can top United's 4,029, according to figures from a PA news agency study.

Along with United's finalists, Casemiro, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes all played a significant part in their countries' displays.

In total, United's players covered 387km at the tournament - still 99km behind runaway City, but more than all the other English clubs.

It is a sign of Erik ten Hag's success that so many performed well, but it could cause problems later in the season, considering Champions League rivals Chelsea (331km), Spurs (365km) and Arsenal (just 164km) all covered less distance.

What Ten Hag will hope, and saw to some extent in the first game back against Burnley, is that the rhythm these players found with their countries will translate to get their domestic campaign firing again over the Christmas period.