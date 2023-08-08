Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

Disappointing & frustrating – probably the two best words to describe the goal-less draw at Almondvale on Saturday, as Aberdeen opened their Premiership campaign with a point in West Lothian.

Barry Robson’s side, willed on by 4,500 travelling supporters, failed to live up to the pre-match optimism as they failed to muster a single shot on target in a game that seemed destined to finish 0-0 from the moment it kicked off.

On the positive side, new signing Slobodan Rubežić slotted into the centre of the Dons’ back three and looked comfortable, in the main. The robust Serbian centre-half only joined up with his new team-mates on Monday afternoon and his appearance as part of a makeshift defence which also featured debutant Nicky Devlin in an unfamiliar right-sided centre-back role and winger Shayden Morris acting as a wing-back had even the most ardent of Aberdeen supporters a little concerned prior to the game.

Robson’s defence has been ravaged by injuries through pre-season and so picking up a clean sheet, given the circumstances, is definitely a bonus.

Robson will be hopeful that Angus MacDonald is able to return to the side in the not-too-distant future which would allow Devlin to move to a more natural wing-back role. With the arrival of James McGarry on hold until the birth of his child, Jonny Hayes will require to shoulder the burden of playing at left wing-back for a little while longer.

Perhaps the biggest concern from those connected with Aberdeen though comes from a real lack of creativity displayed on Saturday. Yes, Livingston made the game a battle and were happy for the match to be continually broken up by fouls, but it seemed that the Dons’ game plan was designed around being direct, first and foremost.

On one hand, this can be explained by concerns around the surface and the makeshift nature of the Dons’ rearguard, but at the same time, with the money spent by supporters to travel to the game, together with the attacking options available in Duk, Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson, it’s not unreasonable for Aberdeen fans to have hoped for a better level of performance at the top end of the park.

If nothing else, the Dons are at least up and running with the visit of Celtic to Pittodrie on Sunday to look forward to before the games come thick and fast across all competitions as the season heats up with trips to Stirling, Lithuania or Sweden and Paisley to come in quick succession. Aberdeen will need to show a lot more in those games to maintain the level of optimism that greeted the start of this campaign.