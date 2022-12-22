Who doesn't love an early Christmas present?

Buddies will be hoping Santa comes early and three points are delivered on Christmas Eve as their side take on Aberdeen.

St Mirren haven't played on 24 December in the top flight since 2011 when quite the Christmas cracker unravelled as champions Rangers were beaten 2-1. In fact, it remains the Paisley men's last league win over Rangers.

Lee Wallace poked the visitors ahead before Lee McCulloch was shown red for elbowing Graham Carey.

A certain Aaron Mooy pulled Danny Lennon's men level before the comeback was completed by Paul McGowan.

Rangers ended the game with nine men as Dorian Goian picked up two yellow cards. It isn't this time of year without a little drama, right?