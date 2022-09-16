B﻿runo Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Manchester City.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Wolves boss:

N﻿ew signing Diego Costa might feature this weekend. Lage said: "We have one more day. Let’s see if he can be available."

O﻿n last week's postponement, he said: "More important things than football happened and we need to respect that."

H﻿e added: "I think all games around the UK will do a good job to respect and make a good tribute to the Queen."

R﻿aul Jimenez is still not working with the team and is unavailable, while Boubacar Traore "is ready".

Sasa Kalajdzic's operation on his ACL was successful and Lage said: "I see him every day with the motivation to return as soon as possible."

O﻿n Wolves' lack of goals this season, he said: "My job now is to find solutions. We cannot cry about what happened."

On Pep Guardiola's side, Lage said: "We know how they create chances, we know what kind of spaces they want, we know the runs they want to find in our box."

H﻿e added: "Our ambition is to create a squad that cannot be afraid to play against them [teams like city]. That is the spirit I want."

