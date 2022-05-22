Arsenal v Everton: Confirmed team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the side which lost that critical game at Newcastle last Monday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is injured and is replaced by Cedric Soares. Rob Holding comes in for Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli starts instead of Emile Smith Rowe. Granit Xhaka keeps his place despite his criticism of his team-mates after that loss at St James' Park.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lokonga, Oulad M'hand, Swanson, Patino.