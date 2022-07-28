BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Jack Ross believes being able to bring international players to Dundee United will "help drive standards" at Tannadice.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener at Kilmarnock, the United manager has recruited five players on permanent deals.

They include Australia internationals Aziz Behich and Mark Birighitti, Wales cap Dylan Levitt – who spent last season on loan at the club - and former Scotland forward Steven Fletcher.

While Ross admits he would like to sign "a couple more", he is happy with the squad he has managed to assemble.

"Firstly the group that I have inherited and the players that were here have been brilliant," said Ross. "But there was always a recognition, not just from me, but from the group itself, that we needed to strengthen and bring quality and depth, and we have been patient in recruiting.

‘The profile was players we believed would challenge to be first team players and have proven experience and calibre, irrespective of age. We have got international players in the group now and that helps because it helps drive standards, it helps the standard within training, it helps the ambition within the group.

"If we were a couple of weeks further down the line I would think we would be in an even stronger position, we have always been playing catch-up a little bit, but the work we have done to date has been good.”