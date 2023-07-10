Who will be United's next number one?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The news of David de Gea's exit should not be viewed as meaning a deal for Inter Milan's Onana is imminent.

United have held positive initial discussions regarding the Cameroon international and are hopeful of a resolution.

However, a compromise will be needed on the price, with Ten Hag needing to determine his order of priorities given an obvious pressing need for a central striker.

Sources confirm negotiations with De Gea extended over several months, with United adamant no contract was ever formally offered to the former Spain international.

Since the end of the season, both sides have eventually decided the time is right to sever ties.

It leaves Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton as United's experienced goalkeeping options, with the latter likely to be in goal for Wednesday's opening pre-season game against Leeds in Oslo.