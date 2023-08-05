Hearts head coach Frank McAvoy told BBC Scotland: “Historically St Johnstone have always made it tough for Hearts coming here, we knew that before it.

“We knew they were a wounded animal, I call them a wounded lion I think it was, so we what it would be like in terms of coming here.

“I think you could see in terms of the wee issue with VAR didn’t help everybody to begin with and you’re saying ‘c’mon get the game started,’ to just try and release that wee bit of pressure and anxiety everybody’s got.

“When it started they started to throw balls into the box, long throws, corners, free-kicks, just everything on top of us and that’s probably one of the areas we needed to do better on and I thought over the piece we did that today.

“Obviously, getting the two goals in the second half just puts the icing on the cake and the clean sheet is massive for us, that’s really important and great for the goalkeeping and the back four.

“I thought we defended well at times and the wee quality we bring off the bench told in the end and that was pleasing.”