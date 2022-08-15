Everton are keen on Albania forward Armando Broja, but Chelsea are reluctant to sell the 20-year-old. (CBS Sports), external

Meanwhile, they could sign Villarreal's Senegal midfielder Nicolas Jackson, 21, by activating a £27m release clause. (Football Insider), external

Everton value England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon at £50m, having rejected a £40m bid from Chelsea for the 21-year-old. (CBS Sports), external

The Toffees have made an offer for Rennes' 26-year-old Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy. (Mail), external

Elsewhere, Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription), external

