Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Hopefully both sides have got this out of their system early on in the season and the game is never referred to again.

There was no oomph from an Aberdeen side who have generated high-expectations this season for the way they ended the last campaign and the summer signings they had made.

Big changes will need to be made from that showing if there is to be any success domestically or joy on the continent this year.

No matter who the opponent is, and where the game is being played, Aberdeen, with the quality of attacking players they have, should not be heading home without a single shot on target.

Plenty head scratching for Barry Robson on the road home tonight.