Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers: What Beale said

Rangers manager Michael Beale told BBC Sportsound: "Kilmarnock defended extremely well. They had a game plan. They were dangerous on the counter all day. They were comfortable in the game.

"It's a very poor opening day for us. We need to move forward very quickly. There's 37 games to go, so let's not get carried away.

"The excitement over the summer is going to be tempered. We have to show the fans and excite them and they have to get behind us, it works both ways.

"I expect us with the quality we have to execute in the moments we had. If we don't, I expect a hard-fought away draw rather than coughing up a really poor goal."