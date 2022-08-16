Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and after Aston Villa's victory over Everton, former club captain Tyrone Mings features.

Tyrone Mings

I was surprised to see Mings on the bench for Aston Villa's first game of the season against Bournemouth.

Needless to say, their opening fixture didn't go very well with a 2-0 defeat, hence Mings was brought back into the side to face Everton. And what a smart move that turned out to be.

The England centre-back saved Villa three points with a brilliant tackle on Salomon Rondon, who had the goal at his mercy.

Rondon caused more problems for Aston Villa in 20 minutes than the rest of the Everton players did in the entire game.

