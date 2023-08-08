Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

The good news on Ollie McBurnie is the injury is not as bad as first feared. Hopefully he will be able to start the season and if he can, he’s an integral player. After such a strong season last term, the Blades need him.

Aside from that, hopefully Daniel Jebbison will shake off the groin issue and play a part. So much has been expected of him and this could be his time to have an impact following the sale of Iliman Ndiaye.

Players like Benie Traore add to the depth but another striker signing will likely be on the list ahead of the end of the window.