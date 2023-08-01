Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly faces competition from Barcelona in offering a player-plus-cash deal to Paris St-Germain for 24-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe. (Independent), external

The Blues are also exploring a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Juventus' Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea have entered into formal talks with Brighton over signing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. (Talksport), external

But the Seagulls have not yet responded to Chelsea's opening offer for the 25-year-old Spain international. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Centre-back Levi Colwell has agreed to sign a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian), external

The club have set an asking price of £45m for defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is a target for Inter Milian. Chalobah is set to leave after the Blues agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi, 25, from Monaco. (Evening Standard), external

Chelsea are interested in Southampton's £50m-rated midfielder Romeo Lavia. However, Liverpool are preparing an improved offer for the 19-year-old Belgium international and Manchester United are also keen. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column