Manchester City are set to submit a fresh offer for 25-year-old West Ham United and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the next 24 hours. (Football Insider), external

City are scheduled to receive 20% of the profit Southampton make on the sale of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Bayern Munich are interested in signing City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. (Bild - in German), external

The Blues failed in a bid to sign Spanish forward Lamine Yamal from Barcelona, with the intention of then placing the 16-year-old with sister club Girona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

