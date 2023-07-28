St Johnstone’s Drey Wright admits the start of the season has been ‘very frustrating’ after their League Cup exit, but hopes that the squad will gel together as the start of the league campaign nears.

Their departure from the Viaplay Cup came before the final round of group-stage fixtures this weekend.

“You come into every season with high hopes, and none of that’s gone away yet, but it’s been a disappointing start," he told SaintsTV

“Now the cup’s ended for us prematurely and with some of the performances we’ve put in it’s frustrating and disappointing but we’re still obviously only in July and we’ve got a lot of time to put that right in the league hopefully.

“The manager has said he’s hoping to bring a few more in, with only two in so far and boys that were on loan last year coming back into the group.

“I think I said similar things this time last year that things do take time to gel and that is one of the things that gets overlooked a lot in football.

“Hopefully the more time we spent together and out on the training pitch especially and the more games we get it will end up well.”