Everton have released their away kit for the 2023-24 campaign with a design the club say "fuses two cult looks of the early Premier League era".

The coral and navy striped shirt draws inspiration from the away kit worn by the Toffees between 1992 and 1994, with the shirt's pattern taken from the 1994 to 1996 away strip.

The kit will be worn by Sean Dyche's side for the first time when they face Wigan in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.