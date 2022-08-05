Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

There is a lot of excitement around Tottenham, but then it is the same at the start of every season.

I know Richarlison is suspended for this game but it is going to be interesting to see how he fits into their team after joining from Everton.

Dejan Kulusevski did really well after arriving in January and we know how good Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane are, so I don't know how Antonio Conte will fit them all into his team. Still, it's not a bad problem to have.

In contrast to what is expected from Spurs, a lot of people seem to be predicting Southampton will get relegated.

But Saints seem to get written off every season and then prove people wrong.

They have suffered some heavy defeats in recent years but they have also picked up some impressive results under Ralph Hasenhuttl - they drew home and away with Manchester City in the league last season and also won at Conte's Spurs.

I don't see a repeat of that result on Saturday, though. Instead, I'm going for the old Kane and Son one-two to get the job done for Spurs again.

In 2020-21, those two broke the record for the most goal/assist combinations that myself and Alan Shearer held from our Blackburn days, and they remain very hard to stop. They still haven't won the Premier League like we did though, have they?

ABB's prediction: 3-0

Tottenham look to have done some excellent business in the transfer market this summer, they've had a full pre-season under Conte and I expect them to hit the ground running.

