Ross County rallied from a half-time deficit to beat Morton 2-1 and make it two wins from two in the Viaplay Cup.

The Premiership side fell behind to a thumping header from George Oakley.

But midfielder Jay Henderson, a summer recruit from St Mirren, crashed in a volley to open his County account and haul the hosts level.

Simon Murray latched on to Jordan White's flick to complete the turnaround and put the Staggies top of Group D.