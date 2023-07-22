'It’s about integrating the new players' - Kompany

Vincent Kompany said the most important thing about Burnley's frendlies is integrating new players into the team.

The Clarets suffered their first pre-season defeat on Saturday after losing 2-0 to Genk.

Speaking after the defeat in Belgium, Kompany told the club website: "It was a good one for fitness.

"In the end we didn’t play too bad. If you look at the last 15 minutes it paints a bit of a different picture but if you look at the start I thought it was an ok performance.

"They are about to start the season on Tuesday and for us it’s about integrating the new players and a lot of work on the training ground."

On goalkeeper James Trafford's first performance for the club, he added: "James is a sound lad. He’s got a bright future and I think he’s going to help us already with his performances soon.

"There is no doubt about his talent and what he can become as a keeper. A lot of the lads got the minutes that they needed. It was the first 90 minutes for most of them."