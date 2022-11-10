'The operation was a tough decision' - Phillips
Kalvin Phillips says he is "happy" with his decision to have shoulder surgery after the Manchester City midfielder returned from injury in City's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the League Cup.
"It is just good to be back out there after seven weeks of hard work," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"To try and push for the World Cup squad but just to be back fit in general, so I feel good.
"The operation I got was between eight to 12 weeks and it was pretty much bang on eight weeks for the first game of the World Cup.
"It was a tough decision but one I am happy that I made now."
What a feeling to get back on that pitch. Some night and a top result as well 💙🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/5OlVkWIO8Z— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) November 9, 2022
A great night once again down at the Etihad and through to the next round 😍 buzzing to see my brother back on the pitch @Kalvinphillips 💙😘 pic.twitter.com/hyvjKNsqrq— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 9, 2022