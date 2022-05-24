Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Rating: 8/10. A record Premier League points haul and the club's highest finish in English football means this campaign enters the history books. Why not 10/10? Five home wins all season, a run of 96 days without a goal at the Amex and a three-month stretch without a victory between September and Boxing Day. In a parallel universe, where Brighton were more consistent and avoided those spells, Albion fans would be looking forward to Thursday nights in Albania next season.

Best performance: After growing up watching us lose to Darlington and Halifax, never did I imagine one day Brighton would hammer Manchester United - but I actually think the win away at Wolves a week earlier was more impressive. They were still in European contention at the time and had the third-best defence in the league. To go and win 3-0 there, and restrict Wolves to one weak shot on target in 90 minutes, was incredible.

Player of the season: Marc Cucurella. Started as a swashbuckling left wing-back. Ended up looking like he has been a central defender in a back three his entire life. His versatility - and being as good at attacking as defending - make him very special. At only 23, he could become one of the best full-backs in the world and is rightly being linked with Manchester City and Chelsea, although they will need to pay way more than the £30m being suggested.

Player whose time is up: Aaron Connolly. Again involved in more headlines about his private life than goals scored - and that includes a loan spell at Middlesbrough. Six months in the Championship was meant to be a kick up the backside but clearly it hasn't worked.

Opposition player you'd love in your team: Boring pick, but Harry Kane. Brighton have not endured quite the same xG nightmare in 2021-22, but they still need a clinical striker to capitalise on the possession and numerous chances. Maybe new signing Deniz Undav will be that man having topped the scoring charts in Belgium?

Happy with your manager? Football is about results and Graham Potter has delivered. If he can sort out the home form next season, then he will be getting close to living up to all the hype that sees him talked about as a future manager of England or one of the European Super League Elite Six clubs.

One learning to take into next season: The poor selection of wine at the Amex was criticised at a fans' forum. My friend and I tested it by sampling a glass on every concourse before, during and after the Burnley game. We lost 3-0 to a side who had won only once all season at that point. We drank seven glasses of wine, and I was hungover until Tuesday. Lessons there about excessive consumption of South African red, along with Brighton's requirement for improving their home form next season.

