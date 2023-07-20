We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Paul: We’ve just lost a defensive midfielder and captain. I’d replace like with like and choose Nigel Reo-Coker.

James: Michael Carrick would be the player I would sign now from the 2003-04 season. What a magnificent player he would be to have in the centre of the park, now that Declan Rice has moved on. Probably England's most underrated player in my lifetime, but we appreciated him.

Peter: Not difficult. Given the recent loss of our midfield lynchpin, who wouldn't want Michael Carrick performing the same role for us once again?

Rob: Michael Carrick, the perfect replacement for Declan Rice.

Paul: 2003-04 was the season West Ham were in the old First Division, but the player I would take from that squad would be Jermain Defoe. He only lasted half a season and didn’t want to be there but still scored 15 goals in 22 games. Would love a goalscorer like Defoe back in the team.