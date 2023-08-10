Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: N/A

Predicted 2023-24 position: 19th

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom did superbly to take them back into the top flight but it already looks like he will have a job keeping them there as he has been operating on a shoestring and has lost two of his key players, with one heading to a team they may well be fighting with to stay up.

Striker Iliman Ndiaye, who scored 14 goals and had 11 assists in the Championship last season, has gone to Marseille, while Sander Berge has moved to Burnley. Berge was near the end of his deal but, symbolically, this is a real body blow as well as a footballing one.

Heckingbottom will look to make Bramall Lane a fortress and I fear they will need all the help it can give them.

