England manager Gareth Southgate says Jarrod Bowen’s ascension to the national squad is overdue after the West Ham forward received his first call-up today.

The 25-year-old has scored 18 goals and produced 13 assists in a stellar season and Southgate says he fully deserves international recognition.

“I was thinking about having him for the games in March before he got injured,” he said.

“His performances have been so consistent. He is direct and a real goal threat.”

Bowen began his career in the National League with Hereford before moving to Hull in 2016 and eventually getting his Premier League chance with West Ham in January 2020.

“His journey is really interesting with the experiences he has had,” added Southgate.

“It’s a reminder that you don’t have to come through an elite academy.”