We asked you what would represent success for St Mirren in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Alistair: The main players from last season remain, with Ryan Strain and Mark O'Hara at the heart of the current team. If we can find a striker or two, we should have every chance of remaining in the top six. Failure to deliver new faces up front will make for a very long hard season.

Evan: Top-six again is a must.