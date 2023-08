Everton have signed Leeds United winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old passed a medical on Sunday and completed the move on Monday.

He will now continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for Sean Dyche’s squad.

Harrison is Everton’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of forward Arnaut Danjuma, defender Ashley Young and striker Youssef Chermiti.