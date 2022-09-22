Borussia Dortmund value 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, a target for Liverpool and Manchester United, at about £130m. (Athletic - subscription required), external

However, England international Bellingham's first priority next summer would be a move to Real Madrid. (El Chiringuito via Marca - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Flamengo's vice-president says there has been "no proposal" for 21-year-old Brazilian Joao Gomes, another midfielder linked with Anfield and Old Trafford. (ESPN - in Portuguese), external

