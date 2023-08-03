Robinson on aims, potential new signings, and injury news
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been talking to the media before his side's first game of the new league season, away to Hibs on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Robinson wants to build on last season's top-six finish, "maybe even take it a little bit further", and "make [the fans] believe".
Says that although the club has successfully navigated the opening stage of the Viaplay Cup, and that he is pleased by that, the league opener is "the real one".
Is still looking to strengthen the squad in two unnamed positions, but tempered any expectation by saying any arrivals would likely be after Sunday's game.
Stressed that there are no issues between him and goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who has left to join Dundee. Added that Zach Hemming is a "big asset" for the club, pointing to his performances in the Viaplay Cup.
Stav Nahmani and James Bolton are doubtful due to knocks, but Charles Dunne will train on Saturday and be assessed.