Connor Barron has set his sights on following friend and former Aberdeen team-mate Calvin Ramsay into the senior Scotland squad.

Barron, 20, is in line to win his fourth Scotland Under-21 cap when Scot Gemmill’s side host Iceland at Fir Park on Thursday evening.

The Aberdeen midfielder lined up alongside Ramsay for club and country last season but the right-back is with Steve Clarke’s squad in Turkey this week after making his Liverpool first-team breakthrough.

“It’s always an honour to get called up and play for your national team, whatever level that is,” Barron said.

“The main squad is my aim, that’s where I want to be. But I have got to do my business here and make sure we go on and have a good campaign and pick up results first and foremost.

“I am buzzing for Calvin. Last year he was brilliant throughout the season and he got his big move. I want to follow in his footsteps and go and play at the highest level.”